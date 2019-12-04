|
Mary Louise Blake
Haddonfield - (nee Harper), On Dec. 2, 2019, Age 79, of Haddonfield, NJ. Beloved wife of William John, III; Loving mother of William John, IV (Dana) Blake of Weathersfield, VT, Elizabeth Mary (Lance, D.O.) Neveling of Haddonfield, NJ and Caroline Harper (Joseph) Galone of NYC, NY; Devoted grandmother of Bonnie Elizabeth Blake, William John Blake, V, Abbey Elizabeth Neveling, Thomas William Neveling and Josephine Mary Galone; Dear sister of Anne (Jerry) Mauger & Jane (late, Harry) Hughes.
Mary was a life-long resident of Haddonfield and was happily married to Bill for 55 years. She had a 30-year career at Cooper Hospital, starting off in Pediatrics followed by a long tenure in the Cardiothoracic ICU Department. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and crossword puzzles. Bill and Mary also devoted their time to historical house renovation, and together lovingly restored a Samuel Sloan house on Washington Avenue in Haddonfield's Historic District, where they lived for close to 40 years. She was a passionate animal lover, and enjoyed her summers at Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island. Mary's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
Mary's family will greet friends on Sat., Dec. 7th 2-2:45 PM at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where her funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made The SJ Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 (Please write "in memory of Mary Blake" on the memo line).
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019