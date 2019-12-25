|
|
Mary M. Buckley
Waterford - Mary M. Buckley (nee Gaudet) age 100yrs of Waterford, NJ who was born on October 26, 1919 in Nova Scotia, Canada passed away on December 24, 2019.
Mrs. Buckley is survived by her daughters, Mary Safaryn (Charles), Linda Combs (Harold) and Frances Campbell (Robert). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sherry Kaluhiokalani (late Chris) Charles Safaryn, Shannan Cooper, Alison Campbell and Lori Campbell and her great grandchildren, Brittney Safaryn, Christopher Kaluhiokalani, Chase Safaryn, Skylar Safaryn, Casey Cooper and Shane Cooper. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Interment of her urn will take place following the service at the Atco Cemetery, Atco, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019