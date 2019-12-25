Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Buckley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Buckley Obituary
Mary M. Buckley

Waterford - Mary M. Buckley (nee Gaudet) age 100yrs of Waterford, NJ who was born on October 26, 1919 in Nova Scotia, Canada passed away on December 24, 2019.

Mrs. Buckley is survived by her daughters, Mary Safaryn (Charles), Linda Combs (Harold) and Frances Campbell (Robert). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sherry Kaluhiokalani (late Chris) Charles Safaryn, Shannan Cooper, Alison Campbell and Lori Campbell and her great grandchildren, Brittney Safaryn, Christopher Kaluhiokalani, Chase Safaryn, Skylar Safaryn, Casey Cooper and Shane Cooper. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Interment of her urn will take place following the service at the Atco Cemetery, Atco, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -