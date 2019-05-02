Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish
S. Main Street
Williamstown, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish
S. Main Street
Williamstown, NJ
Mary M. Bullock (nee Melko)

Williamstown, NJ - Age 100, passed away on April 29, 2019. Mrs. Bullock worked as a secretary for RCA in Camden before retiring. She was a member of St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown, where she was formerly an organist. She also enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, going to the ocean all of her life, dancing in her younger years and had a love for dogs and cats.

Beloved wife of the late William Bullock, Jr. Devoted mother of William Bullock, III (Anita), Henry Bullock (Peg). Also survived by her grandchildren: Amy, Karen and Belle, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her grandson J.R. and her great-granddaughter Renè.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, May 6th from 9:00 - 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main Street, Williamstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Dr., Clayton, NJ 08312.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019
