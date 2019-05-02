|
Mary M. Bullock (nee Melko)
Williamstown, NJ - Age 100, passed away on April 29, 2019. Mrs. Bullock worked as a secretary for RCA in Camden before retiring. She was a member of St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown, where she was formerly an organist. She also enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, going to the ocean all of her life, dancing in her younger years and had a love for dogs and cats.
Beloved wife of the late William Bullock, Jr. Devoted mother of William Bullock, III (Anita), Henry Bullock (Peg). Also survived by her grandchildren: Amy, Karen and Belle, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her grandson J.R. and her great-granddaughter Renè.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Monday, May 6th from 9:00 - 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church / Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main Street, Williamstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Dr., Clayton, NJ 08312.
Published in Courier-Post on May 2, 2019