Mary M. Colombo
Mt. Laurel - MARY M. COLOMBO (nee Krachun), beloved wife of the late Albert Colombo, Sr. passed peacefully on March 17th, 2020. She was 80 yrs. of age. Born in Columbus, NJ, she grew up in Maple Shade and raised her family in Moorestown. She was a long time resident in Tricia Meadows in Mount Laurel. She enjoyed activities such as bowling, playing cards, dominoes, swimming and yard games. Pictures were her treasures as they were always displayed throughout her home! She is the Loving mother of Karen Bigham (Robert), Kathy Chubbuck, Robert Hall, Sr. (Carolyn), Marysusan Hampton, and Randy Wooden (Dana) and stepmother to Howard W. Wooden, Jr. (passed 2016), William Wooden (Cindy), Albert Colombo Jr. (Jeanne), Joanne Kaelin. She loved her grandchildren - 21 in total; PLUS great grandchildren totally 14. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the home going celebration will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at (https://www.dementiasociety.org/) Condolences can be posted at (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020