Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Colombo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Colombo


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Colombo Obituary
Mary M. Colombo

Mt. Laurel - MARY M. COLOMBO (nee Krachun), beloved wife of the late Albert Colombo, Sr. passed peacefully on March 17th, 2020. She was 80 yrs. of age. Born in Columbus, NJ, she grew up in Maple Shade and raised her family in Moorestown. She was a long time resident in Tricia Meadows in Mount Laurel. She enjoyed activities such as bowling, playing cards, dominoes, swimming and yard games. Pictures were her treasures as they were always displayed throughout her home! She is the Loving mother of Karen Bigham (Robert), Kathy Chubbuck, Robert Hall, Sr. (Carolyn), Marysusan Hampton, and Randy Wooden (Dana) and stepmother to Howard W. Wooden, Jr. (passed 2016), William Wooden (Cindy), Albert Colombo Jr. (Jeanne), Joanne Kaelin. She loved her grandchildren - 21 in total; PLUS great grandchildren totally 14. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the home going celebration will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at (https://www.dementiasociety.org/) Condolences can be posted at (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -