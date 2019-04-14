Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church
Stratford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary 90
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Mirenda 90

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Mirenda 90 Obituary
Mary M. Mirenda

Somerdale - (nee Ardire), age 90, passed away suddenly on April 11, 2019.

Devoted mother to Deborah (Thomas) Halpin, Cheryl (James) LaBorde, and Theodore Jr. (Deborah). Sister of Fanny DiBenedetto. Sister-in-law of Alma Ardire, Mary Zurzolo, Rose Mirenda, and Anthony and Rosalie Mirenda.

She was adored by her grandchildren: Jenna (Anthony), Matthew, Christopher (Tanedys), Theodore III, Dominic, Vincent, Carmella, Grace, and her great-grandson Anthony. Loving aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her husband Theodore "Ted", her parents Vincent and Anna Ardire, her brothers Biaggio, Philip, and her sister Grace Nardi.

Mary was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church and an active participant in their Altar & Rosary Society. She loved her volunteer work at St. John of God.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation with the family on Wednesday, April 17th 9-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, Inc. 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, Stratford. Burial following in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Glassboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to St. John of God, 1145 Delsea Dr. Westville, NJ 08093 or to the Mirenda Scholarship at Neumann University, 1 Neumann Dr. Aston, PA 19014. Please share condolences at www.Zale FuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now