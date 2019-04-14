|
|
Mary M. Mirenda
Somerdale - (nee Ardire), age 90, passed away suddenly on April 11, 2019.
Devoted mother to Deborah (Thomas) Halpin, Cheryl (James) LaBorde, and Theodore Jr. (Deborah). Sister of Fanny DiBenedetto. Sister-in-law of Alma Ardire, Mary Zurzolo, Rose Mirenda, and Anthony and Rosalie Mirenda.
She was adored by her grandchildren: Jenna (Anthony), Matthew, Christopher (Tanedys), Theodore III, Dominic, Vincent, Carmella, Grace, and her great-grandson Anthony. Loving aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Theodore "Ted", her parents Vincent and Anna Ardire, her brothers Biaggio, Philip, and her sister Grace Nardi.
Mary was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church and an active participant in their Altar & Rosary Society. She loved her volunteer work at St. John of God.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation with the family on Wednesday, April 17th 9-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, Inc. 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Luke Church, Stratford. Burial following in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Glassboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to St. John of God, 1145 Delsea Dr. Westville, NJ 08093 or to the Mirenda Scholarship at Neumann University, 1 Neumann Dr. Aston, PA 19014. Please share condolences at www.Zale FuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019