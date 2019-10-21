Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Mary M. Nilsen


1930 - 2019
Mary M. Nilsen Obituary
Mary M. Nilsen

Blackwood - Mary M. Nilsen (nee Robinson), originally of Lindenwold, NJ passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was 88 years old. Mrs. Nilsen was the wife of the late Benard O. Nilsen. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Finnigan of Saint Michaels, Maryland. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dian Marengo and her son, Benard Nilsen, Jr. Mrs. Nilsen has 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Mary loved and cherished them all. A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Berlin Cemetery, 40 Clementon Rd., Berlin, NJ 08009, at 10:30am where friends and family are welcome to stop and pay respects. Mrs. Nilsen will be interred next to her late husband, daughter and son. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Lindenwold Fire Company No. 2 - 801 Scott Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021, where her late husband was a lifelong member. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
