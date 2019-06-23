|
Mary M. Ryder (Garvey)
Fort Myers, FL - Mary M. Ryder, 86, died on June 17, 2019. In hospice care for several months, Mary passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Mary was born on March 29, 1933 in Philadelphia. She had been a resident of Fort Myers since 2002 and was formerly of Philadelphia PA, Pennsauken NJ and Cinnaminson NJ. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph P. & Mary C. Ryder (nee Gould), and her brother John F. Ryder. Mary is survived by her brother Joseph M. Ryder of Somers Point, NJ and her sister, Regina Montgomery of Crossville, TN.
Mary is lovingly remembered by her six children, Margaret Mary Brown (Jeffrey) of Bonita Springs FL, Paul Garvey of Captiva Island FL, Rosemary Sheil (Jon) of Atco NJ, Kevin Garvey (Sheri) of Delran NJ, Bryan Garvey of Atco NJ, and Maryann Thomas (John) of Deland FL, and 14 grandchildren, Kristina, Amanda, Melissa, John, Brian, Jennifer, Megan, Kevin, Patrick, Thomas, Kelly, Matthew, Luke, Sean and 13 great grandchildren, William, Nolan, Abigail, Benjamin, Joshua, Lydia , Annaliese, Aubrie, Emmalyn, John, Aiden, Madelyn, and Liam.
Mary's love for God and helping others started at a young age. In high school Mary joined the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity, working with the Sisters in Catholic Charities and the Spanish Chapel in Philadelphia. Her experiences inspired her to pursue a career in Nursing and in 1954 she graduated from Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing. She loved nursing and worked in area hospitals while raising six children. After going back to school and graduating from Glassboro State College in 1976, Mary took a position as a teacher and later, coordinator, of the Licensed Practical Nursing Program at Camden High School. During her 23 years of teaching, her students admired Mary for her ability to turn a bad situation into a positive learning experience." In 1996, Mary was awarded the "Teacher of Excellence Award from the Occupational Educational Association."
A lifelong learner, Mary pursued certification as a Bereavement Facilitator to help others in their grieving process. As a facilitator, she served those at Good Samaritan Hospice and those in her local parish. She later joined the Mercy Corp Volunteer Program. Mary volunteered in the hospice unit at Stella Maris impatient hospice unit: a nonprofit, long-term facility sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy in Baltimore, MD wherein she provided support and comfort to both children and adults in their time of most need. After 52 years of service Mary retired her nursing license but never stopped caring and teaching those around her about life, love and faith. She enjoyed her retirement traveling the world, meeting new people and volunteering for Hope Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held in Florida at the convenience of the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019