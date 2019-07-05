Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysus Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
Resources
Mary M. Schoellkopf


1926 - 2019
Mary M. Schoellkopf Obituary
Mary M. Schoellkopf

Dacula, GA - Mary, known to many as "Mary Mary Quite Contrary" reached her final destination June 27, 2019 at the age of 92. She passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus and now holds hands with her one and only, Jack. Mary (nee Mulderig) of Dacula, GA, formerly of Oaklyn, NJ, was the beloved wife of the late John W. "Jack" Schoellkopf. She is survived by her loving daughter Janet Fugaro and most loved son-in-law Joe. Mary was the proud Grandmom to her dear and beautiful grandchildren Denise Ramsey (Richard), Derek Fugaro (Ali) and Dana Fugaro. She was an even prouder Great Grandmom to her four wonderful great grandchildren Jack and TJ Ramsey and Mack and Harper Rose Fugaro. Mary last worked as a receptionist for PATCO and previously for Bell Telephone in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:00 AM, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysus Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave. Oaklyn, NJ. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations be made to St. John of God School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Creran Funeral Home, Oaklyn, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.creranfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 5, 2019
