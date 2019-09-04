|
|
Mary M. Vincent
Haddon Heights - Mary M. Vincent (nee McNally) of Haddon Heights, formerly of Atco, passed away on September 1, 2019, at the age of 71 after a courageous ten year battle of ovarian cancer. Beloved wife of Thomas. Devoted mother of Candice Olswfski (Ted) and Trisha Cassady (Howard). Loving Nana of Cassandra and Teddy Olswfski; and, Thomas, Jesse and Jude Cassady. Dear sister of John, William, Edward, Paul, David, James, Robert and the late Lawrence McNally; and, Patricia Bulicki, Marcella Robinson, Anne Zagame, and Cynthia DeSanto.
Mary was a dedicated special education teacher for over 25 years. She retired from teaching in the Southampton Public School system. Mary's greatest joys in life were traveling wth her husband, depleting her Social Security check at Whole Foods, and enlightening her grandchildren with new experiences and adventures.
Mary was steadfast with her beliefs and values and was passionate and unwavering about her opinions, some might even say a bit too opinionated but that is what made her so special. Anyone who knew Mary witnessed what a genuine, caring individual she was who touched the lives of so many by just lending her always available ear. Mary will be missed dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12 Noon at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Sacred Heart School Sponsorship Program, 1739 Ferry Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104, www.sacredheartschoolcamden.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit, www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019