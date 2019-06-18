|
Mary M. Weber
Chesilhurst, NJ - Mary M. Weber (nee McCrane), age 78, of Chesilhurst, NJ, passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019 at the Samaritan Center in Voorhees. Beloved mother of Frank Ceretelle and the late Donna Ceretelle. Proud grandmother of Frank Jr. (Tree Milcarsky), Zachary, Tyler (William Thomas), and August; great-grandmother of Jaxson and Harper. Loving sister of Joe McCrane, Edna Hubler, Margaret Schlienkofer, Kathleen Gennett, the late John McCrane, and the late James McCrane. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her sister in law Judith McCrane. Ex wife and dear friend of George Weber and the late Anthony Ceretelle.
Mary resided in Gloucester City, NJ for the past 10 years and had recently moved to Chesilhurst, NJ. She worked as a seamstress for many years. Mary was a voracious reader and she was always the life on any party she attended.
Viewing will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodbury Memorial Park, West Deptford, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family through the funeral home website. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 18, 2019