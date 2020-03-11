|
|
Mary M. Williams
Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Morrison) On March 10, 2020; Age 85; longtime Haddonfield resident and member of Christ the King Parish; Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Williams Jr.; Devoted mother of Andrew T. of Mt. Ephraim, Mary Louise (Jim) Kenney of Cherry Hill and Lisa Anne Begley of Cherry Hill; Loving grandmother of Harbor, Elizabeth, Savannah, Katharine, Jack and Luke; Cherished great-grandmother of Blake, Ava and Whitney; Dear sister of Edward (the late Bernadette) of Woodbury Hts. & Anne Jean (the late Leonard) Piontkowski of Sewell. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
Mary was born in 1934 in Woodbury, New Jersey to Margaret and Louis Morrison. She graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School in 1952 where she was an active member of the Alpha Sigma Gamma sorority. She married Thomas E Williams Jr. in 1959 and soon began their family. Mary will be remembered for her graceful style, genuine interest in others and love of faith, family and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mary's family will greet friends on Sun., March 15th, 3-5 PM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Mon., March 16th at 11 AM at Christ The King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery., Bellmawr, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020