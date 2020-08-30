1/1
Mary (Polly) Marple
Mary (Polly) Marple

Atco - Mary (Polly) Marple (nee Tomlinson) passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, at The Fountains at Allegria in Atco, NJ where she had lived for the past seven years. A lifelong resident of New Jersey, Polly was born in Haddonfield, NJ, the youngest of four children of Alexander and Mary Cooper Tomlinson. She attended Haddonfield High School where she met her husband, George Kiel Marple. Polly earned a BA from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, after which she and George settled in Medford, NJ, where they raised five children. Polly ran her own kindergarten for a few years, after which she taught in the Vincentown Public Schools.

Polly sang in the choir of Medford United Methodist Church and continued her singing "career" when she moved to the Fountains. She loved to sew, knit, and quilt, and produced many lovely things for her children, grandchildren, and church. She was a passionate outdoor girl, hiking, canoeing, and taking the children on camping trips across the nation. In her sixties, she bought a cottage on a lake and spent the better part of her retirement years at the cabin in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Polly was pre-deceased by her parents, her brothers Alexander and William and sister Margaret Darling, her husband, and one son, Philip, and a daughter-in-law, Kathryne. She is survived by her sons Ralph Marple(Cynthia) and Stephen Marple and daughters Carol Lynch(Randy) and Kathleen Marple(Carla), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.mathisfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
