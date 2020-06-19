Mary "Rita" McManus
Blackwood - Mary "Rita" McManus (nee Schwartz) of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly a longtime resident of Blackwood, NJ, passed away June 17, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McManus. Devoted mother of the late Rita Kopistecki (the late Joseph). Dear aunt of Ronnie and Carol and cousin of Mary Anne LaMonaca. She is also survived by many dear friends.
Rita worked for many years as a travel agent at the U.S. Naval Base in Philadelphia, PA. She was an Auxiliary Member of the American Legion Post #281 Stetser-Lamartine. She was also a member of the Senior 3-H's Club.
Viewing will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012 where a prayer service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.