Mary Olivia Brown
Chesilhurst - Mary Olivia Brown, 94, of Chesilhurst NJ passed away on February 26, 2020 in southern California where she lived since 2016.
She was born Mary Olivia Crum in Candler County Georgia on April 5, 1924. Mary attended public schools there and was on the girls' high school basketball team; she later attended Savannah State University. When Mary moved to Philadelphia PA, she worked many years as an inspector for Campbell Soup in Camden, NJ.
Mary was married to Evans A. Brown who predeceased her in 2007. They lived in Philadelphia and later Chesilhurst. They enjoyed a vacation home in Atlantic City where they frequently entertained family and friends.
Mary enjoyed gardening, her cats, entertaining, and being active in the Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc . She could often be seen out on her gazebo enjoying cranberry puree wine with friends while listening to music.
She was dedicated to healthful living, wellness, and homeopathic remedies. Mary dined out often at her favorite restaurants - Fairchild's, The Palace Diner in West Berlin, and Graziano's in Chesilhurst; the owners and staff knew her for many years and were like family.
Mary is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins from the families of Crum, Lester, Brown, Parrish, Mills, Bruce, Howell, Logan, Johnson, and Walker; dear friends Doretha Pinder and Juanita Burroughs Campbell and many loving friends and neighbors. In addition to Evans, she was preceded in death by her siblings Naomi, William, and Catherine. Mary is interred with Evans at Whitemarsh Cemetery in Ambler, PA.
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020