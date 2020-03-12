|
|
Mary P. Graham
Somerdale - On March 12, 2020 Mary P. (nee Powell) Graham. Loving wife of the late Edward P. Graham. Predeceased by her children Edward P. Graham Jr. and Mary Heller. Survived by her grandchildren Edward Graham III, Evan P. Graham, Kristin Graham, Kimberly (Dave) Searles, 5 great grandchildren Cullan, Holden, Kiley, Kacey, Brady and her sister Patsy Butler. Mary was pre-deceased by siblings Kathleen Powell, Jean Smithkors, Bettie Best and Riley Powell Jr. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday evening 6:30pm to 7:30pm followed by a memorial service 7:30pm at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020