Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary P. Graham


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary P. Graham Obituary
Mary P. Graham

Somerdale - On March 12, 2020 Mary P. (nee Powell) Graham. Loving wife of the late Edward P. Graham. Predeceased by her children Edward P. Graham Jr. and Mary Heller. Survived by her grandchildren Edward Graham III, Evan P. Graham, Kristin Graham, Kimberly (Dave) Searles, 5 great grandchildren Cullan, Holden, Kiley, Kacey, Brady and her sister Patsy Butler. Mary was pre-deceased by siblings Kathleen Powell, Jean Smithkors, Bettie Best and Riley Powell Jr. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday evening 6:30pm to 7:30pm followed by a memorial service 7:30pm at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -