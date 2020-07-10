Mary P. Stainker
Turnersville - (nee Coyne) passed away on July 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Elmer A. for over 45 years and the sister of predeceased Evelyn Wagner. Devoted mother of Christine Otto (Gary), Lisa Stellaccio (Michael) and Eileen Ferguson (Michael). Loving grandmother of Erica, Mark, Kristen, Jill, Michael, Jr., Michael, Ryan and Kiersten. Proud great-grandmother of Lexi, Ava, Laila and McKenna. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Mary was dedicated to her faith and family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. After high school at Camden Catholic, she was employed at Catholic Charities followed by the Child Guidance Center, Collingswood. Mary then raised her three children at home and returned to work as a floral designer at AC Moore, Deptford NJ, for over 13 years.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday 8:45-10:15 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private for family only. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream of her mass at https://churchofscb.org/live-mass
on Monday at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 176 Stagecoach Rd., Sicklerville, NJ 08081.
