Mary "Marie" P. Vanella
Voorhees, NJ - Mary "Marie" P. Vanella, age 95, of Voorhees, NJ, passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born to the late Fidel and Angelina (nee Ruggerrio) Tenuta in Philadelphia, PA and was raised in the Tacony section of Philadelphia. During her late teens and early 20's, Mary worked building airplanes during World War II and later worked as a cashier at A&P. A devout Catholic, Mary and her late husband were long time parishioners of St. Cecilia's and St. Peter Church. She was an excellent cook and loved to feed her family and friends. Most of all, Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, Anthony Vanella and her 6 siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Tom Vanella (Marian) and Bruce Vanella (the late Lynne); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren' and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on October 29, 2019 from 8:30am-9:30am at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10am at St. Peter Church, located at 43 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Peter Church by visiting saintpetermerchantville.com. To see Mary's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019