Mary Patricia Leeds



Mary Patricia Leeds, of Floral City, Florida passed away on November 20, 2020 in her home. She was 74. Mary Pat was born to the late A. William Leeds (proprietor of Temple Avenue Greenhouse) and Mary Catherine Leeds (nee Franklin), of Gloucester City. She was a proud graduate of Gloucester Catholic HS Class of 1964. Mary Pat was a lifelong nurse.



She is survived by her daughter, Stefanie A. Clark (William S.) of Summerfield, Florida, her grandchildren, William S. IV, of Los Angeles, California, Amanda Rose and Daniel Gregory Paul of the home, and her brother, William F. Leeds, of Gloucester City. One niece and one nephew.



Services are private to the family in Florida. Donations in her memory to The Humane Society of Citrus County FL.









