Mary Paulik Whalon
Cherry Hill - Mary Paulik Whalon of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away May 24, 2020. Age 40. Beloved daughter of Charles Paulik of Cherry Hill, NJ and the late Dolores Paulik (nee Onteri). Loving mother of Aidan, Emma and Chase. Dear sister of Melanie Paulik and Deana Mcfadden (Scott). Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to her go fund me account. Please visit Schetterfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
