Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Laurel Springs - Pizzuti, Mary (née Gullo) of Laurel Springs, on June 2, 2019. Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Bob Pizzuti. Loving sister of the late Otto Gullo (the late Joan). Dear aunt of Tommy, Jonny, Joan, Genie, and the late Sammy Gullo. Also survived by her great nieces and nephews. Mary was blessed to have her special friends and caregivers Mary Bundick, Dorothy Gooden and Joan Forman. Mary loved animals, watching football, The Voice and old movies.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wed morning 9:30-10:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church. 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. A visitation will also be held for her brother Otto. They will share a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM . Interment Gate of Heaven Cem. Donations may be made in Mary or Otto's memory to the Animal Welfare Association , 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, N.J. 08043. Arrangements entrusted to DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME. Condolences;DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019
