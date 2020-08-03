1/1
Mary R. Silverio
1927 - 2020
Mary R. Silverio

Glendora - Mary R. Silverio (nee Bellantese), on August 2, 2020, of Glendora. Age 93. Beloved wife of George Guagenti and the late Joseph Silverio. Devoted mother of Joann Johnson (Keith), Carol Sonsini (Robert), Rita Johnson (Lee), Edith Wicks (Edd), and Joseph Silverio (Karen). Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Gloria Turchi and preceded in death by 5 siblings. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary loved dancing, playing cards (especially pinochle), and her days at the casino. She was a member of the Forever Young and Hider Lane senior organizations. There will be a viewing from 9:30am to 11:30am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078, Sisters of Life Annunciation, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, NY 10901, or to the charity of the donor's choice. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
