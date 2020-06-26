Mary Raciti
Collingswood - Mary Raciti (nee Dippolito) of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the age of 93.
Beloved wife of predeceased Alfred J. Raciti Sr. Devoted mother of Alfred J. (Christina) Raciti and predeceased Joseph A. Raciti. Loving grandmother of Alicia Raciti, her fiancé Steven Lewis, Jaclyn (Michael) Whelan and James Raciti.
Mary lived a simple life. She devoted herself to raising her children. Providing for her family was her priority. Her children and grandchildren were extremely fortunate to have reaped the benefits. She was described as very generous, strong willed and feisty. She will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday June 29, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in New Cathedral Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Please leave your remembrances of Mary on BLAKE-DOYLE.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.