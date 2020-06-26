Mary Raciti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Raciti

Collingswood - Mary Raciti (nee Dippolito) of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at the age of 93.

Beloved wife of predeceased Alfred J. Raciti Sr. Devoted mother of Alfred J. (Christina) Raciti and predeceased Joseph A. Raciti. Loving grandmother of Alicia Raciti, her fiancé Steven Lewis, Jaclyn (Michael) Whelan and James Raciti.

Mary lived a simple life. She devoted herself to raising her children. Providing for her family was her priority. Her children and grandchildren were extremely fortunate to have reaped the benefits. She was described as very generous, strong willed and feisty. She will be missed.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday June 29, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church, 809 Park Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in New Cathedral Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Please leave your remembrances of Mary on BLAKE-DOYLE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
8568542570
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved