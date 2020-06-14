Mary S. Bargerhuff
Somerdale - Mary S. Bargerhuff (nee Setzer), age 76 years, went up to heaven on June 11, 2020 and joined her mother Helen, father Arlington, sister Charity Sharer, and nephew Caleb Holder. She is survived by her husband Earle, her daughter Amy Lynn Hansell (Brian), her son Rick, granddaughters Elizabeth and Victoria Hansell, brother Bud Setzer (Deborah), brother in law William Bargerhuff (Eileen), and brother in law Arel Sharer, as well as nieces and nephews. She left behind many great friends, relatives and former students.
Mary graduated from Audubon High School in 1961 and Glassboro State College in 1965. She taught second grade at Horace Mann School for over 43 years. While there, she was celebrated as "Teacher of the Year." She loved, and was loved by, her students and their families. She was known for her musical productions every spring. She loved playing the piano and teaching her students fun, happy songs.
The visitation will be held on Thursday evening, June 18, 2020, from 7-9:00 PM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020, with a 1 hour visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. The internment will be at Berlin Cemetery. All are welcome.
Family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 900 Medical Center Drive, Sewell, NJ 08080, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
