Mary S. Burgerhuff
Somerdale - Mary S. Bargerhuff , nee Stetzer, age 76 years, went up to heaven on June 11, 2020 and joined her mother, father, sister, and nephew. She is survived by her husband Earle R., her daughter Amy Lynn Hansell ( Brian ), her son Rick, and Grand Daughters Elizabeth and Victoria. She left behind many great friends, relatives, and former students.
Mary graduated from Audubon High School in 1961, and Glassboro State College in 1965. She taught second grade in the Cherry Hill School District for over 43 years. While there she was celebrated as "Teach of the Year". She loved her students and their families. She was known for her musical productions every spring. She loved playing the piano, and teaching her students fun, happy, songs.
The visitation will be held on Thursday evening, June 18th, 2020 from 7-9:00 PM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ, 08106. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 19th,2020, with a 1 hour visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will be private at Berlin Cemetery. Family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 900 Medical Center Drive, Sewell, NJ 08080, or to St.Judes Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, PN38105-9959 Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Somerdale - Mary S. Bargerhuff , nee Stetzer, age 76 years, went up to heaven on June 11, 2020 and joined her mother, father, sister, and nephew. She is survived by her husband Earle R., her daughter Amy Lynn Hansell ( Brian ), her son Rick, and Grand Daughters Elizabeth and Victoria. She left behind many great friends, relatives, and former students.
Mary graduated from Audubon High School in 1961, and Glassboro State College in 1965. She taught second grade in the Cherry Hill School District for over 43 years. While there she was celebrated as "Teach of the Year". She loved her students and their families. She was known for her musical productions every spring. She loved playing the piano, and teaching her students fun, happy, songs.
The visitation will be held on Thursday evening, June 18th, 2020 from 7-9:00 PM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ, 08106. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 19th,2020, with a 1 hour visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will be private at Berlin Cemetery. Family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 900 Medical Center Drive, Sewell, NJ 08080, or to St.Judes Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, PN38105-9959 Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.