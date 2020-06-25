Mary S. Rudolph
Pine Hill - On June 24, 2020, "Mary" (nee Somers), age 101. Beloved wife of the late George J. Rudolph. Survived by her daughter Joy (John) Robb of Pine Hill, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary retired from both B & B Hosiery of Philadelphia and U.S. Post Office of Lindenwold. Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08053. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.