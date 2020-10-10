Mary Shaw Narleski



Merchantville - The Narleski and Shaw families sadly announce the passing of our beloved mother and matriarch Mary Shaw Narleski on Saturday, September 19th, 2020. Mary was one of nine children and was born and raised in South Jersey. Mary and her late husband Ted raised four children and spent many happy years in Pennsauken along with two extended stays on the beautiful tropical island of Kwajalein in the South Pacific where they enjoyed the weather, sense of community, and the carefree atmosphere for their children. Mary was an incredible cook, a great storyteller, and possessed both a warm and sharp wit. Her stories of sneaking out to dance in Atlantic City in the age of the big bands and early years of rock-n-roll will always be a family treasure. Mary's sense of faith was important to her and helped her greatly through the trying moments in her life. Mary is survived by her daughters Linda Ruth of Lake Worth Beach, Florida and Jacki Smart of Hamburg, N.J., six grandchildren: Ashley, Bobby, Gabi, Madi, Jacki, and Jillian, six great-grandchildren, daughter in law Vilma, countless nieces and nephews from her large and loving family, and quite a few grand dogs She is predeceased by her beloved children Ted and Nancy and her husband Ted, Sr.









