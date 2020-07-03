1/
Mary T. Higgins
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary T. Higgins

Woodbury, formerly of Philadelphia - (nee Tarpey) Mary went home to be with her Lord on July 2, 2020, at the age of 77, of Woodbury, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia PA. Beloved mother of John Higgins (Wendy) of Haddon Twp., NJ and Jim Higgins (Cindy) of Marlton, NJ. Dear sister of Kathleen Volak (Jack), Thomas Tarpey (Sharon), the late Eileen O'Brien (John) and the late James Tarpey (Tina). Proud grandmother of Michael Higgins (Amanda), Nicholas Higgins, Alexandra Higgins, Ryan Pietarinen, Savanah Pietarinen and Grace Higgins. Adoring Great grandmother of Dominic and Liliana Higgins. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA to loving native Irish parents, Patrick and Katherine Tarpey. She was the oldest of 5 children. Mary attended St. Columba School and Hallahan Catholic High School for girls. She was a stay at home mom to her boys and went back to work after they were grown. Mary loved her kids and grand kids, she would bring them into downtown Philly to the shows, Wanamaker's Light Show, or the zoo. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday, July 8th from 9 - 10:15 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11 AM at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, for her. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Catholic Partnership Schools: Give https://www.catholicpartnershipschools.org/give/ Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved