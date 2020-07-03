Mary T. Higgins
Woodbury, formerly of Philadelphia - (nee Tarpey) Mary went home to be with her Lord on July 2, 2020, at the age of 77, of Woodbury, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia PA. Beloved mother of John Higgins (Wendy) of Haddon Twp., NJ and Jim Higgins (Cindy) of Marlton, NJ. Dear sister of Kathleen Volak (Jack), Thomas Tarpey (Sharon), the late Eileen O'Brien (John) and the late James Tarpey (Tina). Proud grandmother of Michael Higgins (Amanda), Nicholas Higgins, Alexandra Higgins, Ryan Pietarinen, Savanah Pietarinen and Grace Higgins. Adoring Great grandmother of Dominic and Liliana Higgins. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA to loving native Irish parents, Patrick and Katherine Tarpey. She was the oldest of 5 children. Mary attended St. Columba School and Hallahan Catholic High School for girls. She was a stay at home mom to her boys and went back to work after they were grown. Mary loved her kids and grand kids, she would bring them into downtown Philly to the shows, Wanamaker's Light Show, or the zoo. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday, July 8th from 9 - 10:15 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Avenue, Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11 AM at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ, for her. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Catholic Partnership Schools: Give https://www.catholicpartnershipschools.org/give/
Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net