Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Mary Narducci
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
GARDNER FUNERAL HOME
126 S. Black Horse Pike
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Narducci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Narducci


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Narducci Obituary
Mary T. Narducci

Shamong - Mary T. Narducci (nee Stites), on February 3, 2020, formerly of Fairview. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Narducci. Devoted mother of Carol Seidel, Jim Narducci (Darlene), and Marylynne Keichline (the late Charles). Loving grandmother of Joseph M. Turner and Jennifer Keichline. Dear sister-in-law of Lucille Gilkey (James) and the late Thelma Dorrell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She was a very good cook who was known for her generosity. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Camden County Veterans Cemetery at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -