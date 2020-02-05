|
Mary T. Narducci
Shamong - Mary T. Narducci (nee Stites), on February 3, 2020, formerly of Fairview. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Narducci. Devoted mother of Carol Seidel, Jim Narducci (Darlene), and Marylynne Keichline (the late Charles). Loving grandmother of Joseph M. Turner and Jennifer Keichline. Dear sister-in-law of Lucille Gilkey (James) and the late Thelma Dorrell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She was a very good cook who was known for her generosity. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Camden County Veterans Cemetery at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020