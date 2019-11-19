Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Baptist Church of Haddonfield
124 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Haddonfield
124 Kings Hwy E
Haddonfield, NJ
Mary Taylor Previte Obituary
Mary Taylor Previte

Haddonfield - (nee Taylor) On Nov. 16, 2019, of Haddonfield, age 87; devoted mother of Alice Ann of Haddonfield, NJ; beloved sister of Herbert (Kathleen) Taylor, John (Elizabeth) Taylor, and the late James Hudson Taylor, III; dear sister-in-law of Leone Taylor; and loving Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt to generations of nieces and nephews.

Mary was a former NJ Assemblywoman for the 6th District (1998-2006). She served as Superintendent of the Camden County Youth Center in Blackwood, NJ, for 31 years until her retirement. Mary was an avid Haddonfield Crows Wood gardener, one of the founders of her beloved Roberts Avenue neighborhood group, and a quilter. Mary was a joyful, active, and adventurous lady who will be deeply missed.

Mary's family will greet friends on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, 2019, 9-10:45 AM at First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where her Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Greenville University Advancement Office, 315 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246 (please write 'Memorial Donation-Mary Previte' on the memo line). (https://www.greenville.edu/giving/).

Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES of Haddonfield, NJ. 856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
