Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Mary T."Snooks" Ganor

Mary T."Snooks" Ganor Obituary
Mary T."Snooks" Ganor

Mullica Hill - (nee Kohn), on March 19, 2020. Age 84. Beloved wife of Richard W. Ganor. Devoted mother of Mary E. Ganor-Hadfield, Richard S. Ganor, David N. Ganor (Kimberlee) and Michael E. Ganor. Loving grandmother of Alyssa, Brittania, Christian, and Samantha. Dear sister of Betty Johnson, Annamarie Richman, and the late Nicholas Kohn, Jack Kohn and Joseph Kohn.

A life celebration for Mary will be held once life returns to normalcy.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please remember fond memories with Mary.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
