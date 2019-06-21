|
Mary V. Fox-Dunn
Pensacola, FL - On June 15, 2019, age 92, (nee Watson) of Pensacola, FL formerly of Haddon Twp., NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth W. Dunn and loving mother of Robert (Claire) Fox, William (Laura) Fox, Mary Ann Fox and Joseph (Deborah) Fox. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Bertha, Irene, Frances, Christine and the late Sue and Joe. Mary worked at People's Bank in Runnemede and was a crossing guard in Haddon Twp. for 16 yrs. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed the beach, soap operas, and her annual Christmas dinner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph the Worker Parish- St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Rd. Haddon Twp., NJ. There will be a viewing from 10:00-11:00 AM in church. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery Arneytown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from June 21 to June 22, 2019