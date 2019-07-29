|
Mary W. House
Moorestown - Mary W. House of Moorestown, NJ died July 26, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Fabiszewski. Loving mother of Edward F. Fabiszewski, Jr of Medford Lakes, NJ; Rosemary Volosin (Kent) of Mars, PA. and Teri D'Anjolell (Ronnie) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Kelley and Ryan Volosin. Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday evening 6:30 to 9 pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Martlon Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Interment private. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on July 29, 2019