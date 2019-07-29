Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Mary W. House

Mary W. House Obituary
Mary W. House

Moorestown - Mary W. House of Moorestown, NJ died July 26, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Fabiszewski. Loving mother of Edward F. Fabiszewski, Jr of Medford Lakes, NJ; Rosemary Volosin (Kent) of Mars, PA. and Teri D'Anjolell (Ronnie) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Kelley and Ryan Volosin. Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday evening 6:30 to 9 pm in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Martlon Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Interment private. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on July 29, 2019
