Mary Wames
Haddon Heights - Mary (nee McConville) Wames, Age 79, passed away peacefully March 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James T. Cook, her son, John (Kari) Wames of Lindenwold, her daughters, Sheila Burke of Audubon and Nicole Wames of Haddon Heights; four grandchildren, Joseph, LeeAnn, Robert and Laura; 5 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Julianne, Jaxson, Jace and Ciara and a sister, Esther Kline.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass 11:00am Saturday at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd. Haddonfield, NJ. Burial Private. arr. Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019