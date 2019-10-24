Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Marie" Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Marie" Wilson Obituary
Mary "Marie" Wilson

Blackwood - Mary "Marie" Wilson (nee Hoffman), of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Wilson who predeceased her in 2014. Loving mother of Lawrence A. Wilson (Lynda) of Villas, NJ, Catherine W. Fanning (Eric) of Gloucester Twp., NJ, the late John J. Wilson (Edie of Blackwood), the late Edward R. Wilson (Helen of Blackwood) and the late Charles W. Wilson. Proud grandmother of Crystal, Danielle (Chris), Jaclyn, Kristin (Jason), Ryan, Amber (John), Michele, Lynda (Brandon), Jennifer, and Hailey. Blessed "GiGi" to ten great-grandchildren.

Marie was a meticulous homemaker who adored her family. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and shopping. She loved entertaining. Her family will always cherish the memories of family get togethers at her house. Summertime pool parties being some of their favorites. To all who knew her, she will be remembered as a big-hearted woman who would do anything for you.

Viewing will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church (Chapel), 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012, where her funeral mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to any local chapter of the OR Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earle Funeral Home
Download Now