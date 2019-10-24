|
|
Mary "Marie" Wilson
Blackwood - Mary "Marie" Wilson (nee Hoffman), of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles B. Wilson who predeceased her in 2014. Loving mother of Lawrence A. Wilson (Lynda) of Villas, NJ, Catherine W. Fanning (Eric) of Gloucester Twp., NJ, the late John J. Wilson (Edie of Blackwood), the late Edward R. Wilson (Helen of Blackwood) and the late Charles W. Wilson. Proud grandmother of Crystal, Danielle (Chris), Jaclyn, Kristin (Jason), Ryan, Amber (John), Michele, Lynda (Brandon), Jennifer, and Hailey. Blessed "GiGi" to ten great-grandchildren.
Marie was a meticulous homemaker who adored her family. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and shopping. She loved entertaining. Her family will always cherish the memories of family get togethers at her house. Summertime pool parties being some of their favorites. To all who knew her, she will be remembered as a big-hearted woman who would do anything for you.
Viewing will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish/ St. Agnes Church (Chapel), 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012, where her funeral mass will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to any local chapter of the OR Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019