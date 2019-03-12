Services
St Luke's Catholic Church
55 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ 08084
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's Church
55 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
55 Warwick Rd
Stratford, NJ
Mary Winters Obituary
Mary Winters

Stratford - Mary (nee DiFalco) Winters, resident of Stratford, on March 5, 2019. Age 76 years old.

Survived by husband Anthony, brother Gerard (Ron Funk), daughters, Maria (John Lowe), Kristen (Joseph Romano) and son, James Kelly (Jennifer); stepchildren; Anthony, Jeffrey and Cheryl; grandchildren; Meghan, Nicole, James, Rachael, Brandon, Joseph, Ryan, Thomas, Jaime, Peter, Edward, Colin and Ryan. Predeceased by parents; Horace and Marie DiFalco.

Mary grew up in Camden and graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School. She then became a long time resident of Stratford. Mary was employed by PATCO before retirement. Mary was a selfless person who put family first.

Her husband, children and grandchildren were always her top priority.

She was a truly an exceptional cook and baker who thoroughly enjoyed preparing family dinners and making other smile.

She will be greatly missed by her adoring family and so many whose lives she touched in a heartfelt way.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 AM - 11 AM and followed by a memorial mass, all being held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's Church, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
