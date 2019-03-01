Services
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105

Camden - Mary H. Green Young, 88, of Camden, passed on Feb. 20, 2019. Loving mother of 8 children: Carolyn, Marian, Debra, Dennis, Kenneth (Tammy), Gregory (Denise), David, and the late George Young. She was adored by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mable Wilson of Norfolk, VA and Barbara Ann Cain (Earl) of Emporia, VA, sisters-in-law, Celia Young of Camden and Alice Green of Lawrenceville, VA, special friend, Cynthia Rainer, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Hayden, Arthur, and Leroy Green. A viewing will be held Saturday from 11am - 1pm at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 1, 2019
