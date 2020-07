Maryann AvilesSicklerville - Maryann Aviles (nee Schmidt), 83, of Sicklerville, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Michael Aviles. Devoted mother of Michele (Miguel) Roman, Michael Aviles, Louis Aviles, Tina (Frankie) Campo and Pam (Jim) Riebel. Dear sister of Kathleen Crist, the late Bernard Schmidt, the late Florence Kleiner and the late Michael Schmidt. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family.Arrangements are by the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, Williamstown.Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com