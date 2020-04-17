|
|
Maryann Mitchell
Marlton - Maryann Mitchell (nee Quinn) of Marlton NJ passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. She was 84 years old. Beloved wife of 63 years of Edward J. Mitchell Sr. Loving mother of Edward J. Mitchell Jr (Patti), Christopher M. Mitchell (Sheri), Michele D. Clancey (John), Marianne Andjel (Glenn), Karen Scocca (Joe), and Judith Marsden (Charles). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation, funeral services will be private. Please visit Bradley Funeral website to share your memories of Maryann with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020