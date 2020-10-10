Maryanne Sanske-Bucher



Feldmeilen, Switzerland - Maryanne Sanske-Bucher entered into eternal peace on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Palliative Care Center of the Zollikerberg Hospital in Grunen, Switzerland. Maryanne was born in Camden, New Jersey on April 2nd, 1955, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Sanske. She graduated from Haddon Heights High School in 1973 and worked as a sales representative for L'Oreal Cosmetics and then as a loan office for Fidelity Bank. In 1978, Maryanne took her first trip to Europe to visit her sister Letitia who was stationed in Berlin with the United States Air Force. She discovered a fascination with Europe, and in 1979 she moved to Switzerland. Always artistically inclined, Maryanne developed an interest in stained glass and soon opened a small gallery near Lindenholf in Zurich. As the years went by, Maryanne's knowledge and taste became more and more sophisticated and she eventually found her calling in the medium of glass art. Maryanne opened her first glass gallery, "Sanske Galerie" in Zurich in 1982 with very modest objects. She purchased her first piece for her gallery from Dale Chihuly in the mid-1980's. She began her real enthusiasm for studio glass and remained dedicated ever since. Hers was one of only a small handful of galleries committed to contemporary glass in Europe. Over the years she worked with many of the most renowned artists in the field, especially in the US, but also from Europe and beyond. Her artists reads like a Who's Who of many of the founding principals in the field. Maryanne had a special feeling for Venice and Venetian artists, including Lino Tagliapietra, Laura and Alessandro De Santillana, and Livio Seguso. Frequently she led trips for collectors to the Venice Lagoon, offering intimate visits to studios and artists. She was dedicated to exposing the glass art collector to contemporary glass and worked tirelessly to achieve this often difficult objective, as glass art was new territory not only for Zurich, but for Switzerland. Maryanne remained involved in her love of glass art right up to the last weeks of her life. She never wavered in her commitment.



Maryanne was beautiful in every way. She was warm and funny, and absolutely loved to laugh. Despite her busy and fast-paced lifestyle, the most important things in the world to her were her family and her faith.



Maryanne is survived by her loving husband, Richard Bucher, with whom she shared the last fifteen years; her loving and devoted siblings Frank Sanske and wife Karen, Letitia Snook and husband Richard, Lorraine Harris and husband Scott, and brother-in-law Charles Hall. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Elizabeth in 2009. She leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends who supported her throughout her life and career, as well as throughout each challenge to her health and well-being for the last 10 years. The family extends a special thank you to her oncologist, Dr. Alessandra Curioni for her exceptional care and compassion.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Saint Simon Stock Catholic Church in Berlin, New Jersey at 10:30 am on Saturday October 17th. A private gathering will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to local animal shelters as Maryanne adored all animals.









