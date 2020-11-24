Maryanne Tursi
Williamstown - Maryanne Tursi (nee McGrath), 74, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Maryanne was born and raised in Philadelphia. She and her husband Emmanuel married and became residents of Williamstown 50 years ago. She enjoyed spending time at the beach. For 15 years she was a loving foster mother to many children for the Diocese of Camden. She loved the Church and attended mass regularly. She also volunteered for many years at various local elementary schools. Maryanne was a devoted wife and mother who would give the last of anything she had to help someone else. To describe our mother and wife in one word, I think God would agree.....Saint.
Beloved wife of Emmanuel Tursi for 50 loving years. Devoted mother of Chad (Michele) Tursi, Christopher Tursi, Brian (Lavette) Tursi and Marybeth Tursi. Loving grandmother of Victoria, Gabrielle, Giavanna, Emmanuel,Taijel, Gia, Traeson and the late Devin Jr. (DJ).
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, November 28th from 8:00 - 9:30 AM at BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's RC Church, 32 Carroll Ave.,Williamstown. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
To view the Funeral Mass please visit the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home Facebook Page: Https://facebook.com/bell.hennessy
Please note: YOU DO NOT NEED TO HAVE A FACEBOOK ACCOUNT TO VIEW THE MASS.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com