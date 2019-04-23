Resources
Haddon Heights - Mathilde Mueller, age 95 passed away April 16, 2019 She is survived by her sister, Ruth Mueller of Bonn, Germany, her goddaughter, Andrea (Thomas) Goins of Walpole, NH and her dear friend, Leon Davis of Haddon Heights.

Mathilde was born in Germany and worked as a nurse for the Red Cross during WWII. She came to the United States post war, continued her education and worked as a nurse for Copper Medical Center for 27 years. She remained active in retirement years enjoying traveling, sightseeing, and attending the opera.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Mathilde to: ,1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Services held privately. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
