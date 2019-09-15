|
|
Matthew Braccio
Cherry Hill - On September 13, 2019, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Age 85 years.
Husband of Mary Jane Kester-Braccio, the late Kathleen Braccio and the late Barbara Braccio. Dear father of Donna (Daniel) Favilla, Stephen (Cheryl), Joseph (Deborah) and the late Jonathan. Loving grandfather of Giana, Olivia and Joey. He is also lovingly survived by his sister, Angeline Molle.
Matthew was a 1952 graduate of Collingswood High School and a 1956 graduate of Villanova University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He was also a longtime employee with Lockheed Martin retiring in 1998.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Larc School, 1089 Creek Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019