Matthew Czajkowski
Cherry Hill - Matthew J. Czajkowski of Cherry Hill, NJ, died August 4, 2020. Age 83. Survived by his nephew Garry Aronson of Cherry Hill, NJ and by his great nephew Evan Aronson of Georgia. Matthew is predeceased by his partner of 51 years, Albert Ogle. Dear brother of the late Dolores Aronson and Joseph Czajkowski. Viewing Tuesday morning 9:30 to 10:30am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11am at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. For those who wish, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.