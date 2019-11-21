Services
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Matthew D. DuCette Obituary
Matthew D. DuCette

Haddonfield, NJ - Matthew D. DuCette, age 38, of Haddonfield, NJ passed away November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Eric Catatlina of Philadelphia, PA and beloved son of Joseph DuCette of Haddonfield, NJ. and his mother the late Marie (nee Di Enno).Two aunts Barbara DuCette and Kathryn Nelson both of Eau Claire, WI.

Matt found joy in the most simplest things in life. He saw the world

through a different lens than most of us. He noticed every beauty in his daily surroundings; nature, architecture, people (whether family, friends or strangers), comedy, music, art. His favorite was Japanese anime because many of the stories defined the meaning of life for him. Matt left us too soon. We will miss his infectious laugh, dazzling smile, love of life and the love he had for all of the people in his life.

Relatives and friends are invited to the celebration of his life 10 AM to 12 Noon November 30, 2019 at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
