Matthew F. Swider
Cherry Hill - Matthew F. Swider of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 16, 2019. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Anna Bernadette (nee Gilmore). Loving father of Anne Marie Pondo (late Chester) of Williamstown, NJ; Matthew G. Swider (Sandrina) of Presto, PA; Thomas R. Swider (Susan) of Cape May, NJ; Judith Swider (Beverly) of Palm Bay, FL; Patricia Tracy of Mullica Hill, NJ; and Rosemary Gunderson of Cherry Hill, NJ. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather Thursday 9:30 to 11:15am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30am. Inurnment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Christ Our Light Church at the above address or to . Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019