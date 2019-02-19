Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill,, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Swider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew F. Swider

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew F. Swider Obituary
Matthew F. Swider

Cherry Hill - Matthew F. Swider of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 16, 2019. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Anna Bernadette (nee Gilmore). Loving father of Anne Marie Pondo (late Chester) of Williamstown, NJ; Matthew G. Swider (Sandrina) of Presto, PA; Thomas R. Swider (Susan) of Cape May, NJ; Judith Swider (Beverly) of Palm Bay, FL; Patricia Tracy of Mullica Hill, NJ; and Rosemary Gunderson of Cherry Hill, NJ. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather Thursday 9:30 to 11:15am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:30am. Inurnment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Christ Our Light Church at the above address or to . Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.