Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Siena RC Church
49 W. North Street
Clayton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Siena RC Church
Matthew Hanrahan


1927 - 2019
Matthew Hanrahan Obituary
Matthew Hanrahan

Franklinville - Matthew James Hanrahan, Jr. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Age 91. Husband of 62 years to the late Eva May (nee Cornett) Hanrahan. Father of Eileen (James) Macool of Renton, WA and Regina (John) Baumgartner of Franklinville. Grandfather of 3, and great-grandfather of 4. Brother of the late Maureen Sievers, Regina Bell, and Edward Hanrahan. Son of the late Matthew J. and Irene (nee Winnett) Hanrahan.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Matthew proudly served in the US Navy during World War II as a Hospital Apprentice First Class. It was during this time in the Navy that he met and fell in love with his later wife, Eva May, who was also proudly serving her country. They were married on July 14, 1946, shortly before their honorable discharge. Together they moved to Chicago and later Philadelphia before settling in Franklinville around 1957. Matthew worked as a chemist and later Vice President for Eastern States Paint & Varnish in South Philadelphia for about 20 years. During that same time, he also worked as a hematologist at Children's Hospital in Philadelphia. Matthew later worked for Lilly Industries in Paulsboro as a chemist and technical director until his retirement in 1993.

Matthew was a devoted member of Saint Catherine of Siena Church and later the Saint Michael the Archangel Parish for many years as well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus. He humbly served as a deacon for 30+ years. The church was also the center of his social life, and, along with his wife Eva, attended many parties and dances sponsored by the church. Together they enjoyed traveling, enjoyed country music, and British humor.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Saint Catherine of Siena RC Church, 49 W. North Street, Clayton, NJ 08312. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Franklin Township. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on July 2, 2019
