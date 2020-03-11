|
|
Matthew J. Storey
Matthew J. Storey, 74, of AZ, formerly of Bellmawr and Marlton died March 7, 2020.
He was the former VP of Operations of Pep Boys. He was predeceased by his parents, Matthew and Elizabeth, and his sister, Anne Corsey.
Matt is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen; two sons, Matthew III and Steven; his sister, Elizabeth (Bud)Henderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be Monday 9-10am at St. Joachim/Annunciation Church 601 W. Browning Rd. Bellmawr, NJ where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Burial New St. Mary Cemetery Bellmawr.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to St. Jude hospital at . Arr. Norton Funeral Home Williamstown, NJ. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020