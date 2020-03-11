Services
Norton Funeral Home - Williamstown
1232 S. Black Horse Pike
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 728-2800
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joachim/Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Rd
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joachim/Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Rd.
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Storey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew J. Storey Obituary
Matthew J. Storey

Matthew J. Storey, 74, of AZ, formerly of Bellmawr and Marlton died March 7, 2020.

He was the former VP of Operations of Pep Boys. He was predeceased by his parents, Matthew and Elizabeth, and his sister, Anne Corsey.

Matt is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen; two sons, Matthew III and Steven; his sister, Elizabeth (Bud)Henderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Monday 9-10am at St. Joachim/Annunciation Church 601 W. Browning Rd. Bellmawr, NJ where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Burial New St. Mary Cemetery Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to St. Jude hospital at . Arr. Norton Funeral Home Williamstown, NJ. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -