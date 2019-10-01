|
|
Matthew Przybyszewski
Bellmawr - On September 26, 2019, age 65 years of Bellmawr, NJ. Beloved husband of Allyson C. (nee Bruce), loving and devoted father of John "Jack", Blake, Jordan, Brandon & Dylan. Brother of Ronald, Edmund, Mary Ann Fitzpatrick and Melody Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral, Friday beginning 8:30 AM at St. Joachim Parish, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or to the United United Cerebal Palsy Assoc. (www.ucp.org). (Arrangements by Roedel-Krause Funeral Services, Merchantville, NJ / for information call 856-486-7944)
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019