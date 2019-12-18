Services
Erial - On December 16, 2019, Matthew, age 29, loving son of Dawn and Bruce Barford and Kenneth Sikes (Micki). Survived by siblings Jennifer (PJ) Morrissey, Danielle Barford, William Sikes, 2 nieces and one nephew. Funeral services and cremation were held privately. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Memorial donation in memory of Matthew Sikes made be made to Volunteers of America-Delaware Valley, 531 Market St., Camden, NJ 08102 to be used for the homeless shelter on Atlantic Ave.in Camden. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
