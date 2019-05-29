|
Matthew T. Dutch
Stratford - Matthew T. Dutch of Stratford, passed away on May 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Tesauro). Devoted father of Lynn Marie Lovern (Richard), Kathleen Ann Nelson (James), Mary Rose Reeder (David), Bernadette Dutch, JoEllen Benjamin (Paul) and David Dutch (Tarajean). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Vi Ormiston, Sara Dutch and 1 brother Ed Dutch.
Matthew was a veteran of the Korean War and the maintenance man at St. Luke's School, for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing, Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. There will be another viewing, Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM at St. Luke's Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019